My algorithm in ETH
Hi,
After 3 years immersed in a strategy, i was finally able to implement a code. I'm going to start writting here in order to record my analysis and evaluate the results.
A friend asked for my opinion based on mu algorithm on ETH, but before i put my vision would be for this moment, i want to show you some of the signals that meu algo would have given in H1 in the last few days, see:
1- Of couse, which depends on de risk management applied, but after the first signal, ETH fell as much as +13% in 1 week.
2- The second signal, 5,6%. The third sell signal seen on the chart would give a loss.
3- The buy signals seen from February were wonderful. From the former, ETH is up 18%
WELL, NOW MY LIVE OPINION AS I WRITE THIS POST:
At this point, without commenting on any analysis, the indication of my something is for sale. Would look for sale with a 1x1 or 2x1 return.
I left the markings on the image of the entrance, the stop, and the target regions. We'll see how the market develops in the next few hours or days, and I'll be back to update the result later.
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Hi,
After 3 years immersed in a strategy, i was finally able to implement a code. I'm going to start writting here in order to record my analysis and evaluate the results.
A friend asked for my opinion based on mu algorithm on ETH, but before i put my vision would be for this moment, i want to show you some of the signals that meu algo would have given in H1 in the last few days, see:
1- Of couse, which depends on de risk management applied, but after the first signal, ETH fell as much as +13% in 1 week.
2- The second signal, 5,6%. The third sell signal seen on the chart would give a loss.
3- The buy signals seen from February were wonderful. From the former, ETH is up 18%
WELL, NOW MY LIVE OPINION AS I WRITE THIS POST:
At this point, without commenting on any analysis, the indication of my something is for sale. Would look for sale with a 1x1 or 2x1 return.
I left the markings on the image of the entrance, the stop, and the target regions. We'll see how the market develops in the next few hours or days, and I'll be back to update the result later.