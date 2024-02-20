Pending order not triggered.

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Today, I found that the pending orders of the MT4 platform cannot be deleted or modified. I hope MetaQuotes Ltd can inform the developer to modify the BUG.
 


When the price broke through the 'SELL STOP' ，system should have done the deal, but it didn't happen for half an hour.

[Deleted]  
This is 99% broker fault, the execution of pendings rely on broker.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
This is 99% broker fault, the execution of pendings rely on broker.

I agree because I checked and I can modify/close any pending orders in my MY4 terminals normally.

 
I modified the title.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #: This is 99% broker fault, the execution of pendings rely on broker.

There is also a rare race condition where the MT4 terminal doesn't know the pending order has opened. Restart the terminal to fix that.

 

Perhaps this problem is somehow related to "common error"

[EDIT]

And it looks like you don't have internet
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