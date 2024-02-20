Pending order not triggered.
Today, I found that the pending orders of the MT4 platform cannot be deleted or modified. I hope MetaQuotes Ltd can inform the developer to modify the BUG.
This is 99% broker fault, the execution of pendings rely on broker.
I modified the title.
Perhaps this problem is somehow related to "common error"
[EDIT]And it looks like you don't have internet
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