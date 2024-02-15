Where Can I Find All My Threads?

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I went to Settings, and then all messages. Is that where all the threads I created are? It doesn't say (All Threads), it says (All Messages).
 

Your thread is in "Publications" -

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your thread is in "Publications" -

Oh, thank you very much indeed. I appreciate your help.
 

By the way, if you want to make an advanced search for your posts (or for any other posts/CodeBase/etc) so you can use search function on the top right corner of the page, example:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

By the way, if you want to make an advanced search for your posts (or for any other posts/CodeBase/etc) so you can use search function on the top right corner of the page, example:

Wow, that is very useful. Thank you again Sergey.

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