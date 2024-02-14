VPS Problem

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hi, ive been trying to subscribe to mql5 vps but once i purchased it, i can see it only works in mt5, is there a way to use it in mt4? and i cant find a way to connect to the vps outside of my mt5, currently already cancelled my order for awhile to confirm how to use for mt4 use, thanks in advance
 
amirkodi:
hi, ive been trying to subscribe to mql5 vps but once i purchased it, i can see it only works in mt5, is there a way to use it in mt4? and i cant find a way to connect to the vps outside of my mt5, currently already cancelled my order for awhile to confirm how to use for mt4 use, thanks in advance

You can't use a MQL5 VPS that was assigned to a MT5 account in a MT4 account.

The only workaround is to cancel your subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

If then you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT4 account you will find these free minutes waiting for you to use them.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't use a MQL5 VPS that was assigned to a MT5 account in a MT4 account.

The only workaround is to cancel your subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

If then you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT4 account you will find these free minutes waiting for you to use them.

how can i register mql5 vps in my mt4 i cant find it, when i press the link to buy/rent it goes to mt5 weblink

 
amirkodi #:

how can i register mql5 vps in my mt4 i cant find it, when i press the link to buy/rent it goes to mt5 weblink

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then right click in your trading account number >> Register a Virtual Server.



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