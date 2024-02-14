VPS Problem
- about VPS on mt4
- The problem is, after a few hours on this server, metatrader always closes with the error message...
- Metaquote VPS is only for MT5. Is that correct? Does MT4 signal from the market work with MT5 platform? Instruction are unclear. Any detailed videos step by step?
hi, ive been trying to subscribe to mql5 vps but once i purchased it, i can see it only works in mt5, is there a way to use it in mt4? and i cant find a way to connect to the vps outside of my mt5, currently already cancelled my order for awhile to confirm how to use for mt4 use, thanks in advance
You can't use a MQL5 VPS that was assigned to a MT5 account in a MT4 account.
The only workaround is to cancel your subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
If then you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT4 account you will find these free minutes waiting for you to use them.
You can't use a MQL5 VPS that was assigned to a MT5 account in a MT4 account.
The only workaround is to cancel your subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
If then you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT4 account you will find these free minutes waiting for you to use them.
how can i register mql5 vps in my mt4 i cant find it, when i press the link to buy/rent it goes to mt5 weblink
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