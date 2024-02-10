URL Address
just add *** to url tab, do not use http or https or www. and try
doesnt matter what address I put in, it still tells me to add it
search for code where you find string "Add the address" and troubleshoot it
wont work because it is an api
then how mine is working? It works
I work with API and its working fine without using www or https:// or http:// so it seems problem in your code
Please note, that accessing that 3rd party service will fail with MT4, because they are filtering out the default "user-agent" that MT4 presents.
Also, the session ID for accessing the "Community Outlook" will expire after a while and you will need to update it regularly.
In other words, your current code needs to be fixed or refactored in order for it to work successfully with MT4.
Also, please don't mention the 3rd party, because...
Discussions, recommendations or suggestions for 3rd party products and services is not allowed on the forum.
I have edited the text and images of some of the posts to obfuscate references to 3rd parties.
search for code where you find string "Add the address" and troubleshoot it
then how mine is working? It works
I work with API and its working fine without using www or https:// or http:// so it seems problem in your code
it only gave me the error when I change the web request
// Function to perform HTTP request int WebRequest( const string method, const string url, const string headers, int timeout, const char data[], string &result ) { if (timeout <= 0) { Print("WebRequest timeout reached. Aborting request for URL:", url); return -1; // or handle the timeout error accordingly } Print("Making request to URL:", url); int request = WebRequest(method, url, headers, --timeout, data, result); if (request == -1) { Print("Error in MyWebRequest. Error code =", GetLastError()); } // Print the response data for debugging Print("Response data:", result); return request; }
- docs.mql4.com
I did that originally, but it did not make any request. Either it times out making the url not work but increasing it, it will continue to request and then throw an error stack overflow
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I get an error message saying to add the URL address to Experts, but I did add it. Why would I get the error message when I did add it already?