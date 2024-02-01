How to avoid calling the constructor of parent class?
Hi, I have the problem that when an object of the child class is created, the constructor of the parent class is called without notice.
Output:
🤔
Practically not possible. What you can do is this:
class A { A() = delete; }; class B : public A { B() {}; };
Or this:
class A { }; class B : public A { B() {}; };
But why???
EDIT:
Try to compile it and see what happens....
nah, because the classB has other tasks than classA ...
Ok, i changed the structure little bit the stuff works as I need it - but strange. C++ and other languages are different.
Thank you!
Hi, I have the problem that when an object of the child class is created, the constructor of the parent class is called without notice.
Output:
🤔
What a bad idea !
The constructor of A NEEDS to be called.
What a bad idea !
The constructor of A NEEDS to be called.
C++, Python, ... You usually need to call it explicitly via super(),
C++ is similar to MQL in that regards.
Even if C++ allow to somehow to not call the base constructor (as far as I know it's done implicitly if not explicitly), it's really a strange requirement. I can't imagine something else that a bad design.
C++, Python, ... You usually need to call it explicitly via super(),
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Hi, I have the problem that when an object of the child class is created, the constructor of the parent class is called without notice.
Output:
🤔