Do not show Symbol after installed ??

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Hello evryone.

Why don't have symbol after install?

Pls help me

 
Make sure that you are logged into a valid demo/real trading account, check the Journal tab log for any 'invalid account' messages.
[Deleted]  

The terminal is showing you that you have not connected to the trading account ...


Follow the instructions given by @Eleni Anna Branou in the previous post.

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Thiết bị cuối cùng hiển thị cho bạn biết rằng bạn chưa kết nối với giao dịch tài khoản ...


Vui lòng làm theo hướng dẫn của @Eleni Anna Branou trong bài viết trước.

Tks Sir?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Make sure that you are logged into a valid demo/real trading account, check the Journal tab log for any 'invalid account' messages.

tks sir

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