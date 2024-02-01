Do not show Symbol after installed ??
Make sure that you are logged into a valid demo/real trading account, check the Journal tab log for any 'invalid account' messages.
The terminal is showing you that you have not connected to the trading account ...
Follow the instructions given by @Eleni Anna Branou in the previous post.
Fernando Carreiro # :
Thiết bị cuối cùng hiển thị cho bạn biết rằng bạn chưa kết nối với giao dịch tài khoản ...
Vui lòng làm theo hướng dẫn của @Eleni Anna Branou trong bài viết trước.
Tks Sir?
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Hello evryone.
Why don't have symbol after install?
Pls help me