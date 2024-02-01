Why is MT5 deleting one month of data?
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Hi, from time to time I observe the situation that MT5 deletes a full month of data, which affects (breaks) the EA logic.
Any ideas how I can avoid this??
In the image above, you can see that data between 29.12.2023 and 1.st Feb 2024 is missing. As if there was nothing. Only the remembered trades are all shown on one single vertical line. 🔥