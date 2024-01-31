Hi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like name on web mql5?

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 Hi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like on web mql5? Im trying to find the name a signal but it can not be found, who show me how to do?  screenshort is axample i aadded below. Thanks for reply
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serach_2.PNG  38 kb
 

You can analyze this signal in Metatrader - just click on the link.
As to website so new, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database website.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can analyze this signal in Metatrader - just click on the link.
As to website so new, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database website.

Thanks. I searched tha neame but it can be not found, I have to use mouse to find

[Deleted]  
Du Thi Minh HaiHi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like on web mql5? Im trying to find the name a signal but it can not be found, who show me how to do?  screenshort is axample i aadded below.
Du Thi Minh Hai #: Thanks. I searched tha neame but it can be not found, I have to use mouse to find

You can't find it because you are looking under MT5 signals when it is a MT4 signal. Select the correct platform type.


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