Hi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like name on web mql5?
Hi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like on web mql5? Im trying to find the name a signal but it can not be found, who show me how to do? screenshort is axample i aadded below. Thanks for reply
Files:
search_1.PNG 23 kb
serach_2.PNG 38 kb
- Metaquote VPS is only for MT5. Is that correct? Does MT4 signal from the market work with MT5 platform? Instruction are unclear. Any detailed videos step by step?
- I dont find the name of broker on the mql5 to regist to be follower, How do you helo me to find it.
- signal provider found on mql5 is not present in mt4
You can analyze this signal in Metatrader - just click on the link.
As to website so new, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database website.
Du Thi Minh Hai: Hi all, How I find the name of signal on mt4 , mt5 account , which like on web mql5? Im trying to find the name a signal but it can not be found, who show me how to do? screenshort is axample i aadded below.
Du Thi Minh Hai #: Thanks. I searched tha neame but it can be not found, I have to use mouse to find
You can't find it because you are looking under MT5 signals when it is a MT4 signal. Select the correct platform type.
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