Scripts: Multi_SellLimitOrders_Dlevel

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Multi_SellLimitOrders_Dlevel:

The Multi_Selllimit_orders_Dlevel script file streamlines the process for traders to execute multiple trades at different levels effortlessly. Serving as an updated version of Multi Selllimit orders.

Multi_SellLimitOrders_Dlevel

Author: Daniel Opoku

[Deleted]  
Excellent code. Allows user to open many trades at different levels. Save time
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