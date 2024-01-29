Scripts: Multi_BuyLimitOrders_Dlevel

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Multi_BuyLimitOrders_Dlevel:

The Multi_Buylimit_orders_Dlevel script file facilitates the execution of multiple trades at various levels, providing enhanced convenience for traders. It represents an updated version of the Multi Buylimit orders script.

Multi_BuyLimitOrders_Dlevel

Author: Daniel Opoku

[Deleted]  
With a single click, I can open as many trades as I want. Very good
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