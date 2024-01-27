I want to be a signal seller
The MetaQuotes ID (MQID) has nothing to do with you wanting to be a signal provider.
The MQID is mostly used for receiving push notifications on your mobile device.
فرناندو كاريرو #:
يتم استخدام MQID في الغالب لتلقي إشعارات الدفع على جهازك المحمول.
لا علاقة لمعرف MetaQuotes (MQID) برغبتك في أن تصبح مزود إشارات .
يتم استخدام MQID في الغالب لتلقي إشعارات الدفع على جهازك المحمول.
Dear, I want to know where this code is placed so that it can be activated as a signal provider for others
Abdullah Sulaiman M Alatawi #:
It is linked using this code, but when I get the code, where is it placed so that the link can be completed?
Go to your profile and on the left panel select "Settings". Then select the "Security" tab.
There you can fill in your MetaQuotes ID for notifications.
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
- www.mql5.com
Terms of Service Trading Signals: Signal Providers, how to create a signal subscription signals.
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Hello, I want to be a signal seller, but I found my ID and I do not know how to link it to the platform. Is there a full explanation of what that means?