I want to be a signal seller

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Hello, I want to be a signal seller, but I found my ID and I do not know how to link it to the platform. Is there a full explanation of what that means?

HERE

[Deleted]  

The MetaQuotes ID (MQID) has nothing to do with you wanting to be a signal provider.

The MQID is mostly used for receiving push notifications on your mobile device.

 
فرناندو كاريرو #:

لا علاقة لمعرف MetaQuotes (MQID) برغبتك في أن تصبح مزود إشارات .

يتم استخدام MQID في الغالب لتلقي إشعارات الدفع على جهازك المحمول.

Dear, I want to know where this code is placed so that it can be activated as a signal provider for others

[Deleted]  
Abdullah Sulaiman M Alatawi #:Dear, I want to know where this code is placed so that it can be activated as a signal provider for others
Did you not read my post? The MQID has nothing to do with providing signals. To provide a signal you need to link your trading account.
 
فرناندو كاريرو # : ألم تقرأ مانشره؟ ليس لـ MQID أي علاقة. أرسل إشارة تحتاج إلى ربط حساب اللعب الخاص بك .

It is linked using this code, but when I get the code, where is it placed so that the link can be completed?

[Deleted]  
Abdullah Sulaiman M Alatawi #:

It is linked using this code, but when I get the code, where is it placed so that the link can be completed?

Go to your profile and on the left panel select "Settings". Then select the "Security" tab.

There you can fill in your MetaQuotes ID for notifications.


Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
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