wininet.dll

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Hi
What should I do to  wininet.dll do not "turn off" for a MT5 indicator when the MT5 close and everytime is necessay to "turn it on"  ?
Whwre I get this dll and most import where I place it on the program

 
Press "F8" and enable it in the general settings.
 
Dominik Egert #:
Press "F8" and enable it in the general settings.

F8 open the graphic window sets for current timeframe 


(ilustrative web pic)

 
Fhmartins #:

F8 open the graphic window sets for current timeframe 


(ilustrative web pic)

Sorry, its "CTRL-O"
 
Dominik Egert #:
Sorry, its "CTRL-O"
.
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