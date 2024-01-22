Can't move back in time.
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Up until last week I could go back in time on the charts. Either using left click on my mouse or using the roller in the middle of the mouse.
Now I can no longer go back in time on the charts. Well I can go back a little how ever it spring right back to the present time/date.
Has anyone experienced this?
Does anyone know how to fix this problem?
Thank you