Can't move back in time.

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Up until last week I could go back in time on the charts. Either using left click on my mouse or using the roller in the middle of the mouse.

Now I can no longer go back in time on the charts. Well I can go back a little how ever it spring right back to the present time/date.

Has anyone experienced this?

Does anyone know how to fix this problem?

Thank you

 

What is written in the logs?
What is your OS, terminal build ...

[Deleted]  
Mark0891: Well I can go back a little how ever it spring right back to the present time/date.

You probably enabled the Auto-Scroll on your charts or on your default template.


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