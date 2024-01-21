Export of Test History

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How can I get an output from the test history?

Considering the importance of the tests and their results, there must be a way.

tester History

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ANemati: How can I get an output from the test history? Considering the importance of the tests and their results, there must be a way.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to export transaction records generated in strategy testing visualization?

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.06.27 03:15

Unfortunately, that functionality is not available from the Visualisation toolbox,

You can only export the final report from the main Strategy Tester toolbox ("Backtest" tab) when the test has completed.
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