Fixing News Filter EA

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[Deleted]  

Hello, Currently i am coding a news filter EA and having some errors. 


#import "urlmon.dll"
int URLDownloadToFileW(int pCaller,string szURL,string szFileName,int dwReserved,int Callback);
#import

#define INAME     "FFCPing"+_Symbol
#define TITLE  0
#define COUNTRY 1
#define DATE  2
#define TIME  3
#define IMPACT  4
#define FORECAST 5
#define PREVIOUS 6

input string           NewsFilter="***NEWS FILTER***";              //******** NEWS FILTER ******
input   int  ReCheckMinutes           = 120;                        //. Minutes to re-check calendar
input bool news_High                  =true;                        //. Use High News Filter
input bool News_High_Line             =true;                        //. Use High news line (Red Line)
input int minBefore                    =720;                         //. Minutes Before High impact News
input int minAfter                     =360;                         //. Minutes After High impact News
input bool news_Medium                =false;                        //. Use Medium News Filter
input bool News_Medium_Line           =false;                        //. Use Medium news line (Orange Line)
input int minBefore1                    =60;                          //. Minutes Before Medium impact News
input int minAfter1                     =60;                          //. Minutes After Medium impact News
input bool news_Low                   =false;                        //. Use Low News Filter
input bool News_Low_Line              =false;                        //. Use Low news line (Yellow Line)
input int minBefore2                    =30;                          //. Minutes Before Low impact News
input int minAfter2                     =30;                          //. Minutes After Low impact News

string News_Trade_Status = "Undefined";
string NewsURLChecking = "Undefined";
string XMLUpdateTime;
string XMLReadTime;
string XMLDownloadTime;

int OnInit()
  {

//--- get today time
   TimeOfDay=(int)TimeLocal()%86400;
   Midnight=TimeLocal()-TimeOfDay;
//--- set xml file name ffcal_week_this (fixed name)
   xmlFileName=INAME+"-ffcal_week_this.xml";
//--- checks the existence of the file.
   if(!FileIsExist(xmlFileName))
     {
      xmlDownload();
      xmlRead();
      Print("XML File downloaded and Reading");
     }
//--- else just read it
   else
     {
      xmlRead();
      Print("XML File Reading");
     }
//--- get last modification time
   xmlModifed=(datetime)FileGetInteger(xmlFileName,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,false);
//--- check for updates     
     if(FileIsExist(xmlFileName))
     {
      if(xmlModifed<TimeLocal()-(ReCheckMinutes * 60))
        {
         Print(INAME+": xml file is out of date - Updating New");
         xmlUpdate();
        }
      //--- set timer to update old xml file every x hours

      EventSetTimer(ReCheckMinutes * 60);
     }

   assignVal=true;
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

int deinit()
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"h_",-1,-1);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"Tr_",-1,-1);
   return (0);
  }

Void OnTick()
  {
icomment();
if(!isNewsPause(_Symbol,0))
     {
      News_Trade_Status = "Active";
     }
   else
     {
      News_Trade_Status = "Paused";
     }
}


void OnTimer()
  {

   assignVal=true;
   Print(INAME+": xml file is out of date");
   xmlUpdate();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the Verticle line                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                 const string          name="VLine",      // line name
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                 datetime              time=0,            // line time
                 const color           clr=clrBlue,        // line color
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
                 const int             width=1,           // line width
                 const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                 const bool            selection=false,   // highlight to move
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                 const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- create a vertical line
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))
     {

      return(false);
     }
//--- set line color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line display style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }

void xmlDownload()
  {
   Sleep(3000);
//---
   ResetLastError();
   
   string cookie=NULL, headers;
   string reqheaders="User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0\r\n";
   char post[],result[];
   int res;
   string url="http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";
   ResetLastError();
   int timeout=5000;
   res=WebRequest("GET",url,reqheaders,timeout,post,result,headers);
   if(res==-1)
     {
      Print("Error in WebRequest. Error code  =",GetLastError());
      //--- Perhaps the URL is not listed, display a message about the necessity to add the address
      MessageBox("Add the address '"+url+"' in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Expert Advisors'","Error",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      NewsURLChecking = "Not Added";
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Load successfully
      NewsURLChecking = "Added";
      XMLDownloadTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
      PrintFormat("The file has been successfully loaded, File size =%d bytes.",ArraySize(result));
      //--- Save the data to a file
      int filehandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
      //--- Checking errors
      if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         //--- Save the contents of the result[] array to a file
         FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result));
         //--- Close the file
         FileClose(filehandle);
        }
      else
         Print("Error in FileOpen. Error code=",GetLastError());
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Read the XML file                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void xmlRead()
  {
//---
   ResetLastError();
   sData="";
   ulong pos[];
   int   size_;
   Print("Reading file");
   int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI);
   if(FileHandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- receive the file size
      ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle);
      //--- read data from the file
      while(!FileIsEnding(FileHandle))
         sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size);
      //--- close
      FileClose(FileHandle);
     }
//--- check for errors
   else
      PrintFormat(INAME+": failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",xmlFileName,GetLastError());
   Print("Done.");
   XMLReadTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
//---
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for update XML                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void xmlUpdate()
  {
   Sleep(3000);
//--- do not download on saturday
   if(TimeDayOfWeek(Midnight)==6)
      return;
   else
     {
      Print(INAME+": check for updates...");
      Print(INAME+": delete old file");
      FileDelete(xmlFileName);
      xmlDownload();
      xmlRead();
      xmlModifed=(datetime)FileGetInteger(xmlFileName,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,false);
      PrintFormat(INAME+": updated successfully! last modified: %s",(string)xmlModifed);
      XMLUpdateTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
     }
//---
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Converts ff time & date into yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm - by deVries       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string MakeDateTime(string strDate,string strTime)
  {
//---
   int n1stDash=StringFind(strDate, "-");
   int n2ndDash=StringFind(strDate, "-", n1stDash+1);

   string strMonth=StringSubstr(strDate,0,2);
   string strDay=StringSubstr(strDate,3,2);
   string strYear=StringSubstr(strDate,6,4);

   string tempStr[];
   StringSplit(strTime,StringGetCharacter(":",0),tempStr);
   int nTimeColonPos=StringFind(strTime,":");
   string strHour=tempStr[0];
   string strMinute=StringSubstr(tempStr[1],0,2);
   string strAM_PM=StringSubstr(tempStr[1],2,2);

   int nHour24=StringToInteger(strHour);
   if((strAM_PM=="pm" || strAM_PM=="PM") && nHour24!=12)
      nHour24+=12;
   if((strAM_PM=="am" || strAM_PM=="AM") && nHour24==12)
      nHour24=0;
   string strHourPad="";
   if(nHour24<10)
      strHourPad="0";
   return((strYear+"."+strMonth+"."+strDay+" "+strHourPad+nHour24+":"+strMinute));
//---
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert day of the week to text                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DayToStr(datetime time)
  {
   int ThisDay=TimeDayOfWeek(time);
   string day="";
   switch(ThisDay)
     {
      case 0:
         day="Sun";
         break;
      case 1:
         day="Mon";
         break;
      case 2:
         day="Tue";
         break;
      case 3:
         day="Wed";
         break;
      case 4:
         day="Thu";
         break;
      case 5:
         day="Fri";
         break;
      case 6:
         day="Sat";
         break;
     }
   return(day);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert months to text                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string MonthToStr()
  {
   int ThisMonth=Month();
   string month="";
   switch(ThisMonth)
     {
      case 1:
         month="Jan";
         break;
      case 2:
         month="Feb";
         break;
      case 3:
         month="Mar";
         break;
      case 4:
         month="Apr";
         break;
      case 5:
         month="May";
         break;
      case 6:
         month="Jun";
         break;
      case 7:
         month="Jul";
         break;
      case 8:
         month="Aug";
         break;
      case 9:
         month="Sep";
         break;
      case 10:
         month="Oct";
         break;
      case 11:
         month="Nov";
         break;
      case 12:
         month="Dec";
         break;
     }
   return(month);
  }

string nextNews="...";
int total=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int UpcomingNewsImpact(string symb,int n)
  {
   nextNews="...";
   string MainSymbol=StringSubstr(symb,0,3);
   string SecondSymbol=StringSubstr(symb,3,3);
//---
   if(assignVal)
     {
      //--- BY AUTHORS WITH SOME MODIFICATIONS
      //--- define the XML Tags, Vars
      string sTags[7]= {"<title>","<country>","<date><![CDATA[","<time><![CDATA[","<impact><![CDATA[","<forecast><![CDATA[","<previous><![CDATA["};
      string eTags[7]= {"</title>","</country>","]]></date>","]]></time>","]]></impact>","]]></forecast>","]]></previous>"};
      int index=0;
      int next=-1;
      int BoEvent=0,begin=0,end=0;
      string myEvent="";
      //--- Minutes calculation
      datetime EventTime=0;
      int EventMinute=0;
      //--- split the currencies into the two parts

      //--- loop to get the data from xml tags
      while(true)
        {
         BoEvent=StringFind(sData,"<event>",BoEvent);
         if(BoEvent==-1)
            break;
         BoEvent+=7;
         next=StringFind(sData,"</event>",BoEvent);
         if(next == -1)
            break;
         myEvent = StringSubstr(sData,BoEvent,next-BoEvent);
         BoEvent = next;
         begin=0;
         for(int i=0; i<7; i++)
           {
            Event[index][i]="";
            next=StringFind(myEvent,sTags[i],begin);
            //--- Within this event, if tag not found, then it must be missing; skip it
            if(next==-1)
               continue;
            else
              {
               //--- We must have found the sTag okay...
               //--- Advance past the start tag
               begin=next+StringLen(sTags[i]);
               end=StringFind(myEvent,eTags[i],begin);
               //---Find start of end tag and Get data between start and end tag
               if(end>begin && end!=-1)
                  Event[index][i]=StringSubstr(myEvent,begin,end-begin);
              }
           }
         //--- filters that define whether we want to skip this particular currencies or events

         //if(!IsCurrency(Event[index][COUNTRY]))
         //continue;
         /*if(importance!=0 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="High")
            continue;
         if(importance!=1 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Medium")
            continue;
         if(importance!=2 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Low")
            continue;
         if(!IncludeSpeaks && StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"Speaks")!=-1)
            continue;
         if(!IncludeHolidays && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Holiday")
            continue;*/
         if(Event[index][TIME]=="Tentative" ||
            Event[index][TIME]=="")
            continue;

         //--- sometimes they forget to remove the tags :)
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"<![CDATA[")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"<![CDATA[","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>","");
         //---
         if(StringFind(Event[index][FORECAST],"&lt;")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][FORECAST],"&lt;","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][PREVIOUS],"&lt;")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][PREVIOUS],"&lt;","");

         //--- set some values (dashes) if empty
         if(Event[index][FORECAST]=="")
            Event[index][FORECAST]="---";
         if(Event[index][PREVIOUS]=="")
            Event[index][PREVIOUS]="---";
         //--- Convert Event time to MT4 time
         string evD=MakeDateTime(Event[index][DATE],Event[index][TIME]);
         EventTime=datetime(evD);
         index++;
        }
      //--- loop to set arrays/buffers that uses to draw objects and alert
      for(int ii=0; ii<index; ii++)
        {
         if(Event[index][TIME]=="All Day" && Event[ii][IMPACT]=="Holiday" && (MainSymbol==Event[ii][COUNTRY] || SecondSymbol==Event[ii][COUNTRY]))
            return 1;
         eTitle[i][n]    = Event[ii][TITLE];
         eCountry[ii][n]  = Event[ii][COUNTRY];
         eImpact[ii][n]   = Event[ii][IMPACT];
         eTime[ii][n]     = datetime(MakeDateTime(Event[ii][DATE],Event[ii][TIME]))-TimeGMTOffset();
         //Print(eTitle[i]);
        }
      total=index;
     }


   datetime tn=TimeCurrent();
   for(int qi=0; qi<total; qi++)
     {
      if(MainSymbol!=eCountry[qi][n] && SecondSymbol!=eCountry[qi][n])
         continue;
      if(news_High && (eImpact[qi][n]=="High"))
        {
         if(News_High_Line) {
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrRed,STYLE_SOLID);
            TextCreate(0,"Text"+eTitle[i][n],0,eTime[qi][n],0,eTitle[i][n],clrRed);
            }
        }
      if(news_Medium && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Medium"))
        {
         if(News_Medium_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrOrange,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Low && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Low"))
        {
         if(News_Low_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID);
        }

      if(news_High && (eImpact[qi][n]=="High") && eTime[qi][n]<(tn+minAfter*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_High_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrRed,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Medium && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Medium") && eTime[qi][n]<(tn+minAfter1*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore1*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_Medium_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrOrange,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Low && (eImpact[i][n]=="Low") && eTime[i][n]<(tn+minAfter2*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore2*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_Low_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
     }
   return(-1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                     NEWS Values                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool isNewsPause(string Symb,int n)
  {
   bool res=false;
   res=(UpcomingNewsImpact(Symb,n)==1);
   return res;
  }
void icomment() {
string CommentPartOne = " ---------------------------------------------"
                 
                 "\n ------------------------------------------------"
                 "\n :: News Status            : " + News_Trade_Status +
                 "\n :: nfs.faireconomy.media  : " + NewsURLChecking +
                 "\n :: Last News Downloaded   : " + XMLDownloadTime + 
                 "\n :: Last News Checked      : " + XMLReadTime + 
                 "\n :: Last News Updated      : " + XMLUpdateTime + 
                 "\n ------------------------------------------------",
Comment(CommentPartOne); }


Errors :


  1. The function !isNewsPause(_Symbol, 0) is not functioning properly. It should work like this: X minutes before news and X minutes after news = paused. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it does not.

  2. If I provide values greater than 800 minutes (13 hours) for Min_before or Min_after, all the news lines are automatically disabled, and the news filter does not function.

  3. These vertical lines indicate news and display the time label of the news below. I am trying to create a new similar label above, which shows the news title (e.g., FOMC, NFP, etc.). Refer to the example screenshot.



[Deleted]  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

"News Filter EA not working"

anuj71, 2024.01.22 14:42

Hello,

I have created a news filter EA which fetch the news from Forex Factory (http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml).

The Logic is really simple :

1. X min before the news => News_Trade_Status = "Paused"

2. X min after the news => News_Trade_Status = " Paused"

3. If above both condition failed => News_Trade_Status = " Active"

But unfortunately, even trying to fix this for a week, it not working. It not correctly setting the values to News_Trade_Status and i need a help to understand what mistake i am making in my code. 


#import "urlmon.dll"
int URLDownloadToFileW(int pCaller,string szURL,string szFileName,int dwReserved,int Callback);
#import
 
#define INAME     "FFCPing"+_Symbol
#define TITLE  0
#define COUNTRY 1
#define DATE  2
#define TIME  3
#define IMPACT  4
#define FORECAST 5
#define PREVIOUS 6
 
input string           NewsFilter="***NEWS FILTER***";              //******** NEWS FILTER ******
input   int  ReCheckMinutes           = 120;                          //. Minutes to re-check calendar
input bool news_High                  =true;                        //. Use High News Filter
input bool News_High_Line             =true;                        //. Use High news line (Red Line)
input int minBefore                    =720;                         //. Minutes Before High impact News - Here if i add values like 22 hours (1100 min) or 900min the future events getting disappeared
input int minAfter                     =360;                         //. Minutes After High impact News
input bool news_Medium                =true;                        //. Use Medium News Filter
input bool News_Medium_Line           =true;                        //. Use Medium news line (Orange Line)
input int minBefore1                    =60;                          //. Minutes Before Medium impact News
input int minAfter1                     =60;                          //. Minutes After Medium impact News
input bool news_Low                   =true;                        //. Use Low News Filter
input bool News_Low_Line              =true;                        //. Use Low news line (Yellow Line)
input int minBefore2                    =30;                          //. Minutes Before Low impact News
input int minAfter2                     =30;                          //. Minutes After Low impact News

string xmlFileName;
string sData;
string Event[200][7];
string eTitle[200][200],eCountry[200][200],eImpact[200][200],eForecast[200][200],ePrevious[200][200];
bool assignVal=true;
int eMinutes[10];
datetime eTime[200][200];

datetime xmlModifed;
int TimeOfDay;
datetime Midnight;
bool IsEvent;
 
string News_Trade_Status = "Undefined";
string NewsURLChecking = "Undefined";
string XMLUpdateTime;
string XMLReadTime;
string XMLDownloadTime;
string XMLUpcomingImpact; 
 
int OnInit()
  {
 
//--- get today time
   TimeOfDay=(int)TimeLocal()%86400;
   Midnight=TimeLocal()-TimeOfDay;
//--- set xml file name ffcal_week_this (fixed name)
   xmlFileName=INAME+"-ffcal_week_this.xml";
//--- checks the existence of the file.
   if(!FileIsExist(xmlFileName))
     {
      xmlDownload();
      xmlRead();
      Print("XML File downloaded and Ordered to Read");
     }
//--- else just read it
   else
     {
      xmlRead();
      Print("XML File Ordered to Read");
     }
//--- get last modification time
   xmlModifed=(datetime)FileGetInteger(xmlFileName,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,false);
//--- check for updates     
     if(FileIsExist(xmlFileName))
     {
      if(xmlModifed<TimeLocal()-(ReCheckMinutes * 60))
        {
         Print(INAME+": xml file is out of date - Ordered to Update");
         xmlUpdate();
        }
      //--- set timer to update old xml file every x hours
 
      EventSetTimer(ReCheckMinutes * 60);
     }
 
   assignVal=true;
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
 
int deinit()
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"h_",-1,-1);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"Tr_",-1,-1);
   return (0);
  }
 
void OnTick()
  {

icomment();

// Setting values to News_Trade_Status 
if(!isNewsPause(_Symbol,0))
     {
      News_Trade_Status = "Active";
      Print("There is No news currently");
     }
   else
     {
      News_Trade_Status = "Paused";
      Print("It News times");
     }
}
 
 
void OnTimer()
  {
 
   assignVal=true;
   Print(INAME+": xml file is out of date");
   xmlUpdate();
 
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the Verticle line                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                 const string          name="VLine",      // line name
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                 datetime              time=0,            // line time
                 const color           clr=clrBlue,        // line color
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
                 const int             width=1,           // line width
                 const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                 const bool            selection=false,   // highlight to move
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                 const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- create a vertical line
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))
     {
 
      return(false);
     }
//--- set line color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line display style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
 
void xmlDownload()
  {
   Sleep(3000);
//---
   ResetLastError();
 
   string cookie=NULL, headers;
   string reqheaders="User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0\r\n";
   char post[],result[];
   int res;
   string url="http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";
   ResetLastError();
   int timeout=5000;
   res=WebRequest("GET",url,reqheaders,timeout,post,result,headers);
   if(res==-1)
     {
      Print("Error in WebRequest. Error code  =",GetLastError());
      //--- Perhaps the URL is not listed, display a message about the necessity to add the address
      MessageBox("Add the address '"+url+"' in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Expert Advisors'","Error",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      NewsURLChecking = "Not Added";
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Load successfully
      NewsURLChecking = "Added";
      XMLDownloadTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
      PrintFormat("The file has been successfully loaded, File size =%d bytes.",ArraySize(result));
      //--- Save the data to a file
      int filehandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
      //--- Checking errors
      if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         //--- Save the contents of the result[] array to a file
         FileWriteArray(filehandle,result,0,ArraySize(result));
         //--- Close the file
         FileClose(filehandle);
        }
      else
         Print("Error in FileOpen. Error code=",GetLastError());
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Read the XML file                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void xmlRead()
  {
//---
   ResetLastError();
   sData="";
   ulong pos[];
   Print("Reading XML file");
   int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI);
   if(FileHandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- receive the file size
      ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle);
      //--- read data from the file
      while(!FileIsEnding(FileHandle))
         sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size);
      //--- close
      FileClose(FileHandle);
     }
//--- check for errors
   else
      PrintFormat(INAME+": failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",xmlFileName,GetLastError());
   Print("XML File Reading Completed.");
   XMLReadTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
//---
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for update XML                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void xmlUpdate()
  {
   Sleep(3000);
//--- do not download on saturday
   if(TimeDayOfWeek(Midnight)==6)
      return;
   else
     {
      Print(INAME+": check for updates...");
      Print(INAME+": delete old file");
      FileDelete(xmlFileName);
      xmlDownload();
      xmlRead();
      xmlModifed=(datetime)FileGetInteger(xmlFileName,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,false);
      PrintFormat(INAME+": updated successfully! last modified: %s",(string)xmlModifed);
      XMLUpdateTime = TimeToString(TimeLocal());
     }
//---
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Converts ff time & date into yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm - by deVries       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string MakeDateTime(string strDate,string strTime)
  {
//---
   int n1stDash=StringFind(strDate, "-");
   int n2ndDash=StringFind(strDate, "-", n1stDash+1);
 
   string strMonth=StringSubstr(strDate,0,2);
   string strDay=StringSubstr(strDate,3,2);
   string strYear=StringSubstr(strDate,6,4);
 
   string tempStr[];
   StringSplit(strTime,StringGetCharacter(":",0),tempStr);
   int nTimeColonPos=StringFind(strTime,":");
   string strHour=tempStr[0];
   string strMinute=StringSubstr(tempStr[1],0,2);
   string strAM_PM=StringSubstr(tempStr[1],2,2);
 
   int nHour24=StringToInteger(strHour);
   if((strAM_PM=="pm" || strAM_PM=="PM") && nHour24!=12)
      nHour24+=12;
   if((strAM_PM=="am" || strAM_PM=="AM") && nHour24==12)
      nHour24=0;
   string strHourPad="";
   if(nHour24<10)
      strHourPad="0";
   return((strYear+"."+strMonth+"."+strDay+" "+strHourPad+nHour24+":"+strMinute));
//---
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert day of the week to text                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DayToStr(datetime time)
  {
   int ThisDay=TimeDayOfWeek(time);
   string day="";
   switch(ThisDay)
     {
      case 0:
         day="Sun";
         break;
      case 1:
         day="Mon";
         break;
      case 2:
         day="Tue";
         break;
      case 3:
         day="Wed";
         break;
      case 4:
         day="Thu";
         break;
      case 5:
         day="Fri";
         break;
      case 6:
         day="Sat";
         break;
     }
   return(day);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert months to text                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string MonthToStr()
  {
   int ThisMonth=Month();
   string month="";
   switch(ThisMonth)
     {
      case 1:
         month="Jan";
         break;
      case 2:
         month="Feb";
         break;
      case 3:
         month="Mar";
         break;
      case 4:
         month="Apr";
         break;
      case 5:
         month="May";
         break;
      case 6:
         month="Jun";
         break;
      case 7:
         month="Jul";
         break;
      case 8:
         month="Aug";
         break;
      case 9:
         month="Sep";
         break;
      case 10:
         month="Oct";
         break;
      case 11:
         month="Nov";
         break;
      case 12:
         month="Dec";
         break;
     }
   return(month);
  }
 
string nextNews="...";
int total=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int UpcomingNewsImpact(string symb,int n)
  {
   nextNews="...";
   string MainSymbol=StringSubstr(symb,0,3);
   string SecondSymbol=StringSubstr(symb,3,3);
//---
   if(assignVal)
     {
      //--- BY AUTHORS WITH SOME MODIFICATIONS
      //--- define the XML Tags, Vars
      string sTags[7]= {"<title>","<country>","<date><![CDATA[","<time><![CDATA[","<impact><![CDATA[","<forecast><![CDATA[","<previous><![CDATA["};
      string eTags[7]= {"</title>","</country>","]]></date>","]]></time>","]]></impact>","]]></forecast>","]]></previous>"};
      int index=0;
      int next=-1;
      int BoEvent=0,begin=0,end=0;
      string myEvent="";
      //--- Minutes calculation
      datetime EventTime=0;
      int EventMinute=0;
      //--- split the currencies into the two parts
 
      //--- loop to get the data from xml tags
      while(true)
        {
         BoEvent=StringFind(sData,"<event>",BoEvent);
         if(BoEvent==-1)
            break;
         BoEvent+=7;
         next=StringFind(sData,"</event>",BoEvent);
         if(next == -1)
            break;
         myEvent = StringSubstr(sData,BoEvent,next-BoEvent);
         BoEvent = next;
         begin=0;
         for(int i=0; i<7; i++)
           {
            Event[index][i]="";
            next=StringFind(myEvent,sTags[i],begin);
            //--- Within this event, if tag not found, then it must be missing; skip it
            if(next==-1)
               continue;
            else
              {
               //--- We must have found the sTag okay...
               //--- Advance past the start tag
               begin=next+StringLen(sTags[i]);
               end=StringFind(myEvent,eTags[i],begin);
               //---Find start of end tag and Get data between start and end tag
               if(end>begin && end!=-1)
                  Event[index][i]=StringSubstr(myEvent,begin,end-begin);
              }
           }
         //--- filters that define whether we want to skip this particular currencies or events
 
         //if(!IsCurrency(Event[index][COUNTRY]))
         //continue;
         /*if(importance!=0 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="High")
            continue;
if(importance!=1 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Medium")
continue;
if(importance!=2 && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Low")
continue;
if(!IncludeSpeaks && StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"Speaks")!=-1)
continue;
if(!IncludeHolidays && Event[index][IMPACT]=="Holiday")
continue;*/
         if(Event[index][TIME]=="Tentative" ||
            Event[index][TIME]=="")
            continue;
 
         //--- sometimes they forget to remove the tags :)
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"<![CDATA[")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"<![CDATA[","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][TITLE],"]]>","");
         //---
         if(StringFind(Event[index][FORECAST],"&lt;")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][FORECAST],"&lt;","");
         if(StringFind(Event[index][PREVIOUS],"&lt;")!=-1)
            StringReplace(Event[index][PREVIOUS],"&lt;","");
 
         //--- set some values (dashes) if empty
         if(Event[index][FORECAST]=="")
            Event[index][FORECAST]="---";
         if(Event[index][PREVIOUS]=="")
            Event[index][PREVIOUS]="---";
         //--- Convert Event time to MT4 time
         string evD=MakeDateTime(Event[index][DATE],Event[index][TIME]);
         EventTime=datetime(evD);
         index++;
        }
      //--- loop to set arrays/buffers that uses to draw objects and alert
      for(int ii=0; ii<index; ii++)
        {
         if(Event[index][TIME]=="All Day" && Event[ii][IMPACT]=="Holiday" && (MainSymbol==Event[ii][COUNTRY] || SecondSymbol==Event[ii][COUNTRY]))
            return 1;
         eTitle[i][n]    = Event[ii][TITLE];
         eCountry[ii][n]  = Event[ii][COUNTRY];
         eImpact[ii][n]   = Event[ii][IMPACT];
         eTime[ii][n]     = datetime(MakeDateTime(Event[ii][DATE],Event[ii][TIME]))-TimeGMTOffset();
         //Print(eTitle[i]);
        }
      total=index;
     }
 
 
   datetime tn=TimeLocal(); //TimeCurrent() vs TimeLocal()
   for(int qi=0; qi<total; qi++)
     {
      if(MainSymbol!=eCountry[qi][n] && SecondSymbol!=eCountry[qi][n])
         continue;
      if(news_High && (eImpact[qi][n]=="High"))
        {
         if(News_High_Line) {
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrRed,STYLE_SOLID);
            //TextCreate(0,"Text"+eTitle[i][n],0,eTime[qi][n],0,eTitle[i][n],clrRed);
            }
        }
      if(news_Medium && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Medium"))
        {
         if(News_Medium_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrOrange,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Low && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Low"))
        {
         if(News_Low_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
 
      if(news_High && (eImpact[qi][n]=="High") && eTime[qi][n]<(tn+minAfter*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_High_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrRed,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Medium && (eImpact[qi][n]=="Medium") && eTime[qi][n]<(tn+minAfter1*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore1*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_Medium_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrOrange,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
      if(news_Low && (eImpact[i][n]=="Low") && eTime[i][n]<(tn+minAfter2*60) && eTime[qi][n]>(tn-minBefore2*60))
        {
         return 1;
         if(News_Low_Line)
            VLineCreate(0,"Tr_VLine"+TimeToString(eTime[qi][n]),0,eTime[qi][n],clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID);
        }
     }
   XMLUpcomingImpact = TimeToString(TimeLocal());  
   return(-1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                     NEWS Values                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool isNewsPause(string Symb,int n)
  {
   bool res=false;
   res=(UpcomingNewsImpact(Symb,n)==1);
   return res;
  }
void icomment() {
Comment(" ---------------------------------------------"
 
                 "\n ------------------------------------------------"
                 "\n :: News Status            : " + News_Trade_Status +
                 "\n :: nfs.faireconomy.media  : " + NewsURLChecking +
                 "\n :: Last News Downloaded   : " + XMLDownloadTime +
                 "\n :: Last News Read         : " + XMLReadTime +
                 "\n :: Last News Updated      : " + XMLUpdateTime +
                 "\n :: Last News Checked      : " + XMLUpdateTime +
                 "\n ------------------------------------------------");
 }
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