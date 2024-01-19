VPS hosting delay more than 14ms//cannot change hosting server any more
14ms is ok (not a problem).
But the changing VPS server is not available anymore so you can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
But the changing VPS server is not available anymore so you can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Sergey Golubev #:
14ms is ok (not a problem).
But the changing VPS server is not available anymore so you can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
14ms is ok (not a problem).
But the changing VPS server is not available anymore so you can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
thanks. but can we submit case to service desk now? i only can chat with the robot now.
Fang Zhao #:The changing server will not be available anymore (for you and for everybody).
thanks. but can we submit case to service desk now? i only can chat with the robot now.
And 14ms is fine ping and it is not a reason to change the server (which is not available to change).
Anyway, you can contact with the service desk asking them for advice (read this post #6 about how to contact).
thanks but i tried the robot contact, however i have to choose the category and it can't direct me to write the case.
Fang Zhao #:
thanks for your support. below conversation repeat and repeat again.
Press "Yes".
Many users are contacting with the service desk with not a problem at all.
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By the way, ping as 14ms is good ping ... why do you want to change a server? Metatrader is processing the trade with more ms then 14 ms ... so this 14 ms is good anyway.
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just to check can not change vps hosting server now? the current vps server at France 01 to FXTM live 01 delay more than 14ms, already sumbit to service desk but their response is too slow.