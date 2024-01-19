Why have some many experts 10 activations
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - What is product activation - MetaTrader 5 Help
From September 1, 2023, the maximum number of Market product activations will be 20 - Trailing Stop - General - MQL5 programming forum
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - What is product activation - MetaTrader 5 Help
From September 1, 2023, the maximum number of Market product activations will be 20 - Trailing Stop - General - MQL5 programming forum
Thank you for links. Is there any way to find out, how many times an expert really been sold?
I just wonder about this distribution. Every second click or more on any of the experts in the market show 10 activations.
For me those values are not trustable because of this.
Appreciate your opinion.
The available activations have nothing to do with the number of sold products.
You can't see how many times a product has been sold in total, but you can see the last month's sales data occasionally.
The available activations have nothing to do with the number of sold products.
You can't see how many times a product has been sold in total, but you can see the last month's sales data occasionally.
So i can't find "# purchases per month", does it mean there are no purchases in current month?
I simply try to evaluate this market and its products. I found no information about a purchase so far.
So i can't find "# purchases per month", does it mean there are no purchases in current month?
I simply try to evaluate this market and its products. I found no information about a purchase so far.
This 'purchases per month' information is only shown for products that are selling more than 3-5 per month and not always, sometimes is shown and sometimes not.
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I just wonder about this distribution. Every second click or more on any of the experts in the market show 10 activations.
For me those values are not trustable because of this.
Appreciate your opinion.