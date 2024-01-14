Slippage

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[Deleted]  
I set SL at entry Point and I lost 40pips. 
is this Mt5 problem or Something else I'm missing 
 
Safiullah mera:
I set SL at entry Point and I lost 40pips. 
is this Mt5 problem or Something else I'm missing 

40 pips or 40 points? 1 pip = 10 points.

If it was 40 points (4 pips), everything is fine. The cause was slippage.

[Deleted]  
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

40 pips or 40 points? 1 pip = 10 points.

If it was 40 points (4 pips), everything is fine. The cause was slippage.

40 pips 
 
Safiullah mera #40 pips 

There could be a gap in the price for example during the closing/opening of the weekend or even in the intraday when the asset makes a technical stop until it reconnects to the companies that provide liquidity to the broker.

In any case an SL/TP is not a guarantee that the trade will close at that price. It is executed when it is reached or crossed (whichever comes first).


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