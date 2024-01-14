Slippage
I set SL at entry Point and I lost 40pips.
is this Mt5 problem or Something else I'm missing
Safiullah mera:
I set SL at entry Point and I lost 40pips.
I set SL at entry Point and I lost 40pips.
is this Mt5 problem or Something else I'm missing
40 pips or 40 points? 1 pip = 10 points.
If it was 40 points (4 pips), everything is fine. The cause was slippage.
Safiullah mera #: 40 pips
There could be a gap in the price for example during the closing/opening of the weekend or even in the intraday when the asset makes a technical stop until it reconnects to the companies that provide liquidity to the broker.
In any case an SL/TP is not a guarantee that the trade will close at that price. It is executed when it is reached or crossed (whichever comes first).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register