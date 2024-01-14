Guide me to check profile is verified or not?
No, currently your community account is not verified.
To register as a seller and have your account verified, please read the section "Registration as a Seller" in the following article ...
How to publish a product on the Market
MetaQuotes, 2012.04.19 15:27Start offering your trading applications to millions of MetaTrader users from around the world though the Market. The service provides a ready-made infrastructure: access to a large audience, licensing solutions, trial versions, publication of updates and acceptance of payments. You only need to complete a quick seller registration procedure and publish your product. Start generating additional profits from your programs using the ready-made technical base provided by the service.
I have read your guide but I still not find the part for uo.load the document.after I Seller- adjust information , not show the up.load documeng.
Registration as a Seller
Complete a simple registration procedure to get the Seller status. The registration is fully automatic and takes no more than five minutes.
Go to the Seller section of your profile, read the service rules and accept them:
To verify your identity, take a photo and upload one of the accepted documents. You should upload a recent photo. Please note that scanned copies are not accepted. The photo must be of good quality, featuring the document in full, with readable information.
In the next step, take a photo with this document in hand, as shown in the figure below.
Document verification takes only a few minutes. Once the verification is complete, you will receive a notification via the website message, by email and SMS. Upon registration, a relevant icon will appear next to your name in your profile.
Registration as a Seller
Complete a simple registration procedure to get the Seller status. The registration is fully automatic and takes no more than five minutes.
Go to the Seller section of your profile, read the service rules and accept them:
To verify your identity, take a photo and upload one of the accepted documents. You should upload a recent photo. Please note that scanned copies are not accepted. The photo must be of good quality, featuring the document in full, with readable information.
In the next step, take a photo with this document in hand, as shown in the figure below.
Document verification takes only a few minutes. Once the verification is complete, you will receive a notification via the website message, by email and SMS. Upon registration, a relevant icon will appear next to your name in your profile.
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