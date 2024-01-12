Navigating Challenges in Live Trading: Addressing Slippage and Fees in EA Testing
I am encountering an issue with my bot. I am currently using an *** demo account for testing. The results from the bot tests are outstanding. The bot operates as a seconds-based EA, and when I run it through the strategy tester, everything looks promising. However, when I apply the same settings to a live account, things take a downturn. I trade US30, and occasionally, there is significant slippage, adversely affecting my EA's performance. I am planning to incorporate a slippage checker into the code soon. My question is, when using the strategy tester, are slippage, fees, and all other relevant factors taken into account in the background?
- Having issues running same EA on two accounts in MT5
- Back testing issue!
- Need help with strategy testing
Mustafa Seyyid Sahin: I am encountering an issue with my bot. I am currently using an **** demo account for testing. The results from the bot tests are outstanding. The bot operates as a seconds-based EA, and when I run it through the strategy tester, everything looks promising. However, when I apply the same settings to a live account, things take a downturn. I trade US30, and occasionally, there is significant slippage, adversely affecting my EA's performance. I am planning to incorporate a slippage checker into the code soon. My question is, when using the strategy tester, are slippage, fees, and all other relevant factors taken into account in the background?
Yes, but you have to use "real ticks" and also add various values of "delays", random or otherwise.
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