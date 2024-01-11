News Tab?
The "News" tab on MetaTrader is offered by the broker and is totally independent of MQL5 Economic Calendar functionality. Not all brokers offer the "News" tab.
However, you can program MQL5 Economic Calendar functionality into your EA, irrespective if whether the broker offers the "News" tab or not.
Also, make sure you enabled it in the Options (Ctrl-O) for the "News" tab to appear.
Documentation on MQL5: Economic Calendar
- www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
ahh, Thanks Fernando!
Do you know any broker that offers Calender News in MT5 as Demo?
Thanks
skrantz71 #: Do you know any broker that offers Calender News in MT5 as Demo?
Broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum.
However, as I stated, that has nothing to do with integrating a news filter in your EA — Documentation on MQL5: Economic Calendar
Documentation on MQL5: Economic Calendar
- www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hi,
I was planing to Dev and integrate a News filter in my strategy EA..
I have a Demo account at *** with MT5, but I do not have the News TAB?
Is it only prod accounts or not all brokers that offers News Tab in MT5?
anyone that made a News filter for stop trading -5 min before and after important News for specific asset like USD?
Thanks in advance.