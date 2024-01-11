Trade closing on its own

New comment
 

Hi guys,

I have seen this week that every day at 15:00 (Market Watch, which also happens to be Midnight my time), open trades close on their own. 

I do use an EA but there is nothing in the Experts Tab to say the EA closed the trades. There only thing I can see in the Journal Tab is that the trades closed.

So I guess my question is, are there any other log files MT5 use that maybe I can try to find why these trades are closing?

Or any suggestion as to what it could be?

Thanks

 
konadams70:

Go to the 'History' tab, right click on the column bar and activate the Magic Number and Comments columns.


New comment