How do i remove my card information from the platform

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How do i remove my card information from the platform i want to change cards
 
I have no idea what you mean by card information.
 

Try this :


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Try this :



not working
 
EMMEROKIRIA:
How do i remove my card information from the platform i want to change cards
Have you successfully deleted your bank card information? If you know how to delete it, please tell me.
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