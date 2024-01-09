MQL Site Error: Maintenance work... Wait a few minutes, please
I think they are just updating MQL5.com website making improvements, its frustrating I know but I guess they know it too.
Thanks @Eleni Anna Branou.
Good to know that this is general site problem and not the problem on my PC.
Hope they will come up with some good after the improvements.
Dear Fellows
I am getting below error too frequently for last 3+ weeks.
Is the any problem at MQL site?
Its same with me and other users from India who reported this, but mql5.com on other countries is working fine as per comments on this forum post
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458712/page2#comment_51547422
Also a moderator informed admin, lets hope its get fixed asap.
Just to post this comment, i have to refresh 3 times as site keeps loading with no response. On 4th attempt this comment is being posted so you can guess how bad the site performance is.
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Dear Fellows
I am getting below error too frequently for last 3+ weeks.
Is the any problem at MQL site?