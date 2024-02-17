Create Private Signal in MQL5 Signal Page
I've just been informed that private signals are not possible anymore, for personal purposes the user can take advantage of the new trading reports in the MT5 terminal.
And where do we find those? This sounds like Windows and microsoft all over again; forcing program interface updates on users when windows 98SE will always be my fav interface! hehe
the only trading reports that i know of in mt5 are in strategy tester with exception of the "Overview", which does not have details as on the signals pages.
Try MT5 >> View >> Reports
Try MT5 >> View >> Reports
thats the same page as right click on trades, report, overview. Only 1 of the charts is similar to what can be found on the signals page.
Who decides that any new features are better? Its like the Codebase, one of the main site's features, and they hide it on a Menu called Education, seriously?There was so many new threads from the site's newbies regarding coding, and they are steered towards Codebase, which was one of the standouts on the top of the website header. How many more threads are going to be posted asking where to find new codes will there be now? after all nearly no one will find it on the menu now without it being pointed out.
Hi.
Anyone know why "Create Signal" Page cannot found the Private Checkbox ?
I remember it should have a Checkbox with "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."
i notice this very unpleasant bug.
That's right, they should consult the account statistics in the 'Report' (the new function) of the terminal which provides virtually the same information.
I guess it doesn't make sense for MQ to monitor accounts 24/7 for free without any benefit.
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Hi.
Anyone know why "Create Signal" Page cannot found the Private Checkbox ?
I remember it should have a Checkbox with "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."