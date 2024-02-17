Create Private Signal in MQL5 Signal Page

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Hi.

Anyone know why "Create Signal" Page cannot found the Private Checkbox ?

I remember it should have a Checkbox with "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."


 
Yes, I've seen that too and I have contacted the admins about it, probably something that will be fixed.
 
I've just been informed that private signals are not possible anymore, for personal purposes the user can take advantage of the new trading reports in the MT5 terminal.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I've just been informed that private signals are not possible anymore, for personal purposes the user can take advantage of the new trading reports in the MT5 terminal.

And where do we find those? This sounds like Windows and microsoft all over again; forcing program interface updates on users when windows 98SE will always be my fav interface! hehe

 
the only trading reports that i know of in mt5 are in strategy tester with exception of the "Overview", which does not have details as on the signals pages.
 
Revo Trades #:
the only trading reports that i know of in mt5 are in strategy tester with exception of the "Overview", which does not have details as on the signals pages.

Try MT5 >> View >> Reports

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try MT5 >> View >> Reports

thats the same page as right click on trades, report, overview. Only 1 of the charts is similar to what can be found on the signals page.

Who decides that any new features are better? Its like the Codebase, one of the main site's features, and they hide it on a Menu called Education, seriously?

There was so many new threads from the site's newbies regarding coding, and they are steered towards Codebase, which was one of the standouts on the top of the website header. How many more threads are going to be posted asking where to find new codes will there be now? after all nearly no one will find it on the menu now without it being pointed out.
 
and now the website is weird again. all messages are right against the left hand side of screen, no indent whatsoever. Dont the web developers test their updates on a local machine before they put them on the real website?
 
Yuen Pak Hei:

Hi.

Anyone know why "Create Signal" Page cannot found the Private Checkbox ?

I remember it should have a Checkbox with "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."


i notice this very unpleasant bug.

 
Sebzh #:

i notice this very unpleasant bug.

I am afraid there isn't a bug, but a permanent change.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #I am afraid there isn't a bug, but a permanent change.

That's right, they should consult the account statistics in the 'Report' (the new function) of the terminal which provides virtually the same information.

I guess it doesn't make sense for MQ to monitor accounts 24/7 for free without any benefit.

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