MT5 Suggestion - Y Axis Slider (fixed vertical margins)
Such improvements may enhance the user experience, providing traders with a valuable tool for managing their charts and analyses.
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In MT4/5 users have the ability to set a fixed X Axis for for the horizonal right hand margin manually on the chart.
My suggestion is to simply have the same function for the Y Axis (Up and Down). This would allow the users to set custom margins that do not reset whenever a symbol or timeframe is changed.
Image below showing the X Axis slider.