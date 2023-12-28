Request failed (AI bot trading)

New comment
 

Hello i have a problem, i buy a bot on the market and when he wants to make any operation it tells me this (i have the automatic trading permitted) :

The notifications:

[Deleted]  
LUIS BARONS VAZQUEZ:Hello i have a problem, i buy a bot on the market and when he wants to make any operation it tells me this (i have the automatic trading permitted) :

Did you not read the very entries you are showing us?

It clearly states "Trade disabled"!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you not read the very entries you are showing us?

It clearly states "Trade disabled"!

Yes! The problem is that I have the trade activated 
You know how to fixe it please?
[Deleted]  
LUIS BARONS VAZQUEZ #: Yes! The problem is that I have the trade activated. You know how to fixe it please?

Either your account, the symbol, or the session times are disallowing the trades. Contact your broker.

[Deleted]  
LUIS BARONS VAZQUEZ #: Yes! The problem is that I have the trade activated. You know how to fixe it please?
It can also be that your broker does not allow trading by EA.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Either your account, the symbol, or the session times are disallowing the trades. Contact your broker.

Thanks!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
It can also be that your broker does not allow trading by EA.
Ok thanks 
New comment