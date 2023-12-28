Request failed (AI bot trading)
LUIS BARONS VAZQUEZ:Hello i have a problem, i buy a bot on the market and when he wants to make any operation it tells me this (i have the automatic trading permitted) :
Did you not read the very entries you are showing us?
It clearly states "Trade disabled"!
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Hello i have a problem, i buy a bot on the market and when he wants to make any operation it tells me this (i have the automatic trading permitted) :