Adjustable leverage in Strategy tester and reports

Subject says it: having an adjustable leverage in teh Strategy tester as well as this information included in reports would be advantageous
 

It is adjustable and it is displayed in reports:



 
It is adjustable and it is displayed in reports:



What he means is an optimisable parameter. In other words in the same way that you can optimise for say an indicator period from say 5 to 50 in steps of 5, you can optimise for leverage from 1:50 up to say 1:500...
