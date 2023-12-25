iLowest based on bullish and bearish

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[Deleted]  

My code :

int lowestbody_index= iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,50,1);

It returns the index of Lowest Close but its a bullish candle, I am only interested if candle is bearish, How can i solve this? 

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

the issue is now solved. This post can be deleted

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