MT4 MQL5 Login failed

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This topic has been discussed here many times, but I still haven't found a solution:

On a Windows10 PC and a Windows 2022 VPS, I have not been able to log into MQL5 with MT4 for a week now.:



Logging in works on MT5.


The MQL5 website is also not displayed correctly on these two PCs.:



On another Windows 10 laptop, in the same network as the PC above, both work correctly.
Same Edge version, same Chrome version, same MT4 build (attempts with 1370, 1400,1401).
Password shortened to less than 8 characters, special characters removed.


No help from the MQL5 service desk (as always).
 
Hagen Knoblauch:
This topic has been discussed here many times, but I still haven't found a solution:

On a Windows10 PC and a Windows 2022 VPS, I have not been able to log into MQL5 with MT4 for a week now.:



Logging in works on MT5.


The MQL5 website is also not displayed correctly on these two PCs.:



On another Windows 10 laptop, in the same network as the PC above, both work correctly.
Same Edge version, same Chrome version, same MT4 build (attempts with 1370, 1400,1401).
Password shortened to less than 8 characters, special characters removed.


No help from the MQL5 service desk (as always).
hello i cant access mql5 website from my laptop after digging alot understood my laptop is blocked by mql5 website so now i want to ask please make my laptop in the whitelist and remove it from black list . please inform me as soon as possible thanks

Same issue
 
Hagen Knoblauch:
This topic has been discussed here many times, but I still haven't found a solution:

On a Windows10 PC and a Windows 2022 VPS, I have not been able to log into MQL5 with MT4 for a week now.:



Logging in works on MT5.


The MQL5 website is also not displayed correctly on these two PCs.:



On another Windows 10 laptop, in the same network as the PC above, both work correctly.
Same Edge version, same Chrome version, same MT4 build (attempts with 1370, 1400,1401).
Password shortened to less than 8 characters, special characters removed.


No help from the MQL5 service desk (as always).
Did you find any solution?
Tor browser work well for website. But meta trader can't login
 
Masoud Seydeshaghi #:
Did you find any solution?
Tor browser work well for website. But meta trader can't login

It's not about the website...
I just find the combination remarkable.

 
Hagen Knoblauch #:

It's not about the website...
I just find the combination remarkable.

Hi i have same proplem but than i use an VPN now work

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