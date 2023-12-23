How to draw a circle object on a graph

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I need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ?

Could you please give me an example ?

 
Alessandro Furlani:

I need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ?

Could you please give me an example ?

You use an ellipsis.
 
Alessandro FurlaniI need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ? Could you please give me an example ?

 


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

 


Ahahah...thank you but i mean in an EA with the MQL4 language

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Alessandro Furlani #: Ahahah...thank you but i mean in an EA with the MQL4 language

Please learn to reference the documentation ...

Object Functions - MQL4 Reference

ObjectCreate

Creates an object of the specified type in a specified chart

ENUM_OBJECT

OBJ_ELLIPSE

ellipse

Ellipse
Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
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