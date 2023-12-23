How to draw a circle object on a graph
Alessandro Furlani:You use an ellipsis.
I need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ?
Could you please give me an example ?
Alessandro Furlani: I need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ? Could you please give me an example ?
Alessandro Furlani #: Ahahah...thank you but i mean in an EA with the MQL4 language
Please learn to reference the documentation ...
Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
Creates an object of the specified type in a specified chart
Ellipse
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I need to draw a circle object after a text label, how can i do ?
Could you please give me an example ?