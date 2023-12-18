Ok buttons missing on the Expert
It seems you did not "buy" the product and you are only downloading the "demo" version.
"Demo" versions can only be used in the Strategy Tester. It cannot be run on a live chart.
Also, discussing specific products is not allowed on the forum. Do so in the "Comments" section of that specific product or contact the author in private.
It seems you did not "buy" the product and you are only downloading the "demo" version.
"Demo" versions can only be used in the Strategy Tester. It cannot be run on a live chart.
Also, discussing specific products is not allowed on the forum. Do so in the "Comments" section of that specific product or contact the author in private.
yes i didn't buy it yet, since the product offer a test demo want to test it first
Then you can only test in the Strategy Tester, but given that it is a "utility" it will not make sense to test it via the Strategy Tester.
Maybe you can ask the author if they are willing to provide you with a special demo version for testing on a live chart.
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Hello,
After conducting several tests, I am reaching out here in the hopes that someone may have a solution or have encountered the same problem. When I use the expert below,
I am surprised to find that the Ok buttons are missing! I have attached a screenshot for reference. I have tried it on multiple MT4 platforms with the latest build (1400), but the same issue persists.
The seller has confirmed that the script is working fine.
If you have any ideas or suggestions, please let me know.
Thank you.
script : [redacted by moderator]