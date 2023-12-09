background color of rectangle not working
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
ansar9h:
this the code below, the rectangle showing but background color does not show
ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_COLOR,true);
working thx
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this the code below, the rectangle showing but background color does not show