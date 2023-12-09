background color of rectangle not working

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this the code below, the rectangle showing but background color does not show

ObjectCreate(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJ_RECTANGLE,0, x, fromRange, x2, toRange);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellow);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrRed);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
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ansar9h:


this the code below, the rectangle showing but background color does not show

ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_COLOR,true);
 
Alain Verleyen #:
ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_COLOR,true);

can't see rectangle anymore if i add this line

 
ansar9h #:

can't see rectangle anymore if i add this line

Sorry it was a typo.

ObjectSetInteger(0,"RECTANGLE_LABEL",OBJPROP_FILL,true);
 
working thx
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