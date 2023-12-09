MQL5 Notifications

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Hi everyone, I hope you're all well,

I'm still having trouble with the notification, can someone explain to me what this is? I have the feeling this is the first time I've seen this. 


Best Reguards,
 
It is indicating that someone made something in your profile (new like to your post, or someone made a post on your news feed in profile, or whatever).
So, go to your profile (you can follow the link on this notification) to exploire.
 
@ Sergey Golubev

tks you 😉
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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