MQL5 Notifications
It is indicating that someone made something in your profile (new like to your post, or someone made a post on your news feed in profile, or whatever).
So, go to your profile (you can follow the link on this notification) to exploire.
So, go to your profile (you can follow the link on this notification) to exploire.
@ Sergey Golubev
tks you 😉
tks you 😉
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Best Reguards,