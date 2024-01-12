MQL5.com site performance
Thanks - maybe I will try it in Firefox
The site may sometimes take a long time to respond or may be unavailable for some time. This is normal, it has always been like this. The periods of time when problems with website availability may occur are short. Usually, this does not happen often and does not cause much inconvenience.
For comparison, yesterday I had some problems with the operation of Microsoft One Drive (web version). These problems also went away quickly.
You can learn a little about DevOps. The failure/unavailability of any microservice is normal. The main thing is that the % availability is within the norm.
The site may sometimes take a long time to respond or may be unavailable for some time. This is normal, it has always been like this. The periods of time when problems with website availability may occur are short. Usually, this does not happen often and does not cause much inconvenience.
For comparison, yesterday I had some problems with the operation of Microsoft One Drive (web version). These problems also went away quickly.
You can learn a little about DevOps. The failure/unavailability of any microservice is normal. The main thing is that the % availability is within the norm.
It has been abnormal over the past few days - much worse than I have seen in the past few years
My experience of system tuning pre-dates DevOps and microservices, however in those days it was either a scalability/load balancing problem, or a bottle neck in the DB, application server or code execution.
This looks suspiciously like one of those old skool issues
Unfortunately the MQL5 sites goes down during a few minutes, a couple of times a day for maintenance.
It seems the web back-end was not designed to run maintenance cycles while still up and running, like many other back-ends. A poor design in my own opinion.
Unfortunately the MQL5 sites goes down during a few minutes, a couple of times a day for maintenance.
It seems the web back-end was not designed to run maintenance cycles while still up and running, like many other back-ends. A poor design in my own opinion.
More of the same...
More of the same...
I confirm its getting down, showing Mainetenance work and loading for indefinite time on Firefox browser too, so definitely not a browser issue. Its happening every few minutes. Until modertator inform admins its hard to be fixed.
I confirm its getting down, showing Mainetenance work and loading for indefinite time on Firefox browser too, so definitely not a browser issue. Its happening every few minutes. Until modertator inform admins its hard to be fixed.
Thanks for confirming it is not browser specific - certainly does not seem to be improving
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For the past few days the MQL5.com forum seems very slow - sometimes I get a "Maintenance screen" or comments simply fail to post with an endless wait.
I use Google Chrome and all my other sites are responding normally - has anyone else experienced this?