why i cannot login to my mql5 account???

New comment
 
Am I get banned?

[Deleted]  
Trading for living project: Am I get banned?

Use you username "momeymakerbot", not your email address.

How did you post this topic if you can't login?

You are not allowed to have more than one account.

Violation of Terms and Conditions — 12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Use you username "momeymakerbot", not your email address.

How did you post this topic if you can't login?

You are not allowed to have more than one account.

Violation of Terms and Conditions — 12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms

i can post this topic coz i still login in my account, i try in my phone to log out and login, its always failed

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Use you username "momeymakerbot", not your email address.

How did you post this topic if you can't login?

You are not allowed to have more than one account.

Violation of Terms and Conditions — 12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms

thanks, i need to use username to login, now. i always use my email to login before

New comment