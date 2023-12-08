unable to install MT5

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Hello All ,,

I have been remove app from my pc for getting lag on starting app ,, so I try again to install the app I can't any more right now ,, 

Any help to solve this problem 



 

How to report technical issues? - the forum thread about HowTo 

It means: your Windows version, 54-bit or 32-bit, where did you download MT5 installerfrom, and some more information.

How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

How to report technical issues? - the forum thread about HowTo 

It means: your Windows version, 54-bit or 32-bit, where did you download MT5 installerfrom, and some more information.

Hello mate .. thank you for your reply 

My pc has 64-bit and I downloaded it from main website
 
Husain Ali Mohamed Husai Juma #:
Hello mate .. thank you for your reply 

My pc has 64-bit and I downloaded it from main website
Windows 10 ?
This this link: Download MetaTrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Windows 10 ?
This this link: Download MetaTrader 5
Yes sorry for missing information 
[Deleted]  
Husain Ali Mohamed Husai Juma #: Yes sorry for missing information 

Your screenshot file name says "teamviewer", so I am wondering if this problem is occurring on a 3rd party VPS or remote device?

You may have certain network restrictions or firewall filters in that device's environment that are preventing the installation from running correctly.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your screenshot file name says "teamviewer", so I am wondering if this problem is occurring on a 3rd party VPS or remote device?

You may have certain network restrictions or firewall filters in that device's environment that are preventing the installation from running correctly.

No No .. I'm away from my pc right now thats why I use teamviewer to take screen shot about information my windows 
[Deleted]  
Husain Ali Mohamed Husai Juma #: No No .. I'm away from my pc right now thats why I use teamviewer to take screen shot about information my windows 

That may be so, but the suggestion may still be valid ... You may have certain network restrictions or firewall filters that are preventing the installation from running correctly.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

That may be so, but the suggestion may still be valid ... You may have certain network restrictions or firewall filters that are preventing the installation from running correctly.

it's look something with network ,, I tried to off firewall noting happened then I tried to off network I got this


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