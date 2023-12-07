Indicators: Multi time frame example by recursion

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Multi time frame example by recursion:

The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion. A function which is responsible of the indicator calculation itself can be replaced easily. A functionality which is responsible of downloading of multi time frame data can also be utilized and if modified correctly, creating of multi symbol implementations are possible as well.

Multi time frame example by recursion

Author: Matti Kinnunen

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