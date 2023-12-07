Indicators: Multi time frame example by recursion
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Multi time frame example by recursion:
The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion. A function which is responsible of the indicator calculation itself can be replaced easily. A functionality which is responsible of downloading of multi time frame data can also be utilized and if modified correctly, creating of multi symbol implementations are possible as well.
Author: Matti Kinnunen