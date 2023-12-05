Searching for capital letters in Visual Code Studio
This is one of the things I find a pain in Python - you can easily define a 2nd variable in this manner without realizing
Thanks for your interest @ R4tna C
I'm getting into the habit that every time I want to add a new variable, even a temporary one,
I create the name of the variable and immediately search the code for something similar to, I'm hoping to adopt the programming habits slowly, I need more Indian breakfasts 🤣🤣 .
Thanks for your interest @ R4tna C
I'm getting into the habit that every time I want to add a new variable, even a temporary one,
I create the name of the variable and immediately search the code for something similar to, I'm hoping to adopt the programming habits slowly, I need more Indian breakfasts 🤣🤣 .
:)
I'm getting into the habit that every time I want to add a new variable, even a temporary one,
I create the name of the variable and immediately search the code for something similar to, I'm hoping to adopt the programming habits slowly, I need more Indian breakfasts 🤣🤣 .
Object-oriented programming can become a good habit. Because this will allow you to avoid declaring variables in the global scope.
Once upon a time (quite a long time ago) a large number of my variables were global. Later I almost completely abandoned global variables, but my functions took a huge number of arguments. Using structures improved the situation a little, but it was still inconvenient. And only by using an object-oriented approach, my global scope became free and there are no more problems with passing parameters to functions.
The naming rules are very important.
This is why in all the codes that I was able to put in the code base, they are very particular but respect the most common naming rules.
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as mql 5 is case sensitive, I made a small mistake because I had 2 variables, "Point_value" and "Point_Value"
It took me a long time to program a few small lines of code, and I hadn't realized that I had these 2 variables, so the trick isn't very complicated: when you do an : "CTRL + F" for the search, you can select whether you want to search for the word in uppercase or not, if that helps anyone.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine