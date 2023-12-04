Stationary Stop Loss

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Hello everyone I hope you are having a fantastic Weekend.

Is it possible to set a stationary Stop Loss in a given price and have it not move with price ? I have Trade Assistant for MT 5

Example below:


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Marinos: Is it possible to set a stationary Stop Loss in a given price and have it not move with price ? I have Trade Assistant for MT 5.

A stop-loss on MetaTrader is normally fixed. It does not normally get updated with price, unless you have activated the trailing-stop.

If that is what is happening with your "Trade Assistant" EA, then please ask the author/seller of that product for support on how to use it the way you want.

 

Thank you sir will do

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