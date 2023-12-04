Stationary Stop Loss
Marinos: Is it possible to set a stationary Stop Loss in a given price and have it not move with price ? I have Trade Assistant for MT 5.
A stop-loss on MetaTrader is normally fixed. It does not normally get updated with price, unless you have activated the trailing-stop.
If that is what is happening with your "Trade Assistant" EA, then please ask the author/seller of that product for support on how to use it the way you want.
Thank you sir will do
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Is it possible to set a stationary Stop Loss in a given price and have it not move with price ? I have Trade Assistant for MT 5
Example below: