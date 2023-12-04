Agent not showing even due I all the settings are correct

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Hello team

Agent not showing even due all the settings are correct

Please advice what to do?

Thank you,

Medalla

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Quener Ando Medalla: Agent not showing even due all the settings are correct. Please advice what to do?

They will only appear when you have filled in the following ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #: They will only appear when you have filled in the following ...

Hello team,

The username should be the email address or the login name  ?

Why there is no profit available?

Thank you,

Ner

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Quener Ando Medalla #: Why there is no profit available?

Because there has not been enough usage yet. Please learn to search and read the documentation before you post ... Questions about payments in the MQL5 Cloud Network

What is the cost of one PR unit per time unit?

The cost of a tester agent with PR=100 is $0.04 per hour. One work unit is equal to quant. A quant represents a work of an agent with PR=1 during 1 ms (1 millisecond). Thus, the cost of one quant is:

QuantPrice=0,04 USD/(100PR*3 600 000 ms)=1,11111E-10  [USD/(PR*ms)]

The cost of continuous operation of a single-core tester agent with PR=100 for 1 hour and for 1 month.

Time range QuantPrice, USD/(PR*ms) Agent PR Time, ms Amount, USD
1 hour 1.11111E-10 100 3 600 000 0.04
1 month 1.11111E-10 100 2 592 000 000 28.80
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Because there has not been enough usage yet. Please learn to search and read the documentation before you post ... Questions about payments in the MQL5 Cloud Network

What is the cost of one PR unit per time unit?

The cost of a tester agent with PR=100 is $0.04 per hour. One work unit is equal to quant. A quant represents a work of an agent with PR=1 during 1 ms (1 millisecond). Thus, the cost of one quant is:

QuantPrice=0,04 USD/(100PR*3 600 000 ms)=1,11111E-10  [USD/(PR*ms)]

The cost of continuous operation of a single-core tester agent with PR=100 for 1 hour and for 1 month.

Time range QuantPrice, USD/(PR*ms) Agent PR Time, ms Amount, USD
1 hour 1.11111E-10 100 3 600 000 0.04
1 month 1.11111E-10 100 2 592 000 000 28.80

Hello team,


The username should be the email address or the login name  ?

Why there is no profit available?

Thank you,

Ner

Files:
0.PNG  45 kb
[Deleted]  
Quener Ando Medalla #: The username should be the email address or the login name?

The login username. In your case, it is "quenermedalla".

Quener Ando Medalla #: Why there is no profit available?

I have already answered that question in my previous post #3, the one you have quoted.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The login username. In your case, it is "quenermedalla".

I have already answered that question in my previous post #3, the one you have quoted.

Thank you team,



DO I need my PC needs to be open all the time to earn?

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Yes.  You will need to disable the automatic sleep timeout as well by setting it to "Always on".  And unless you have very cheap electricity, chances are high that these computers will add more to your electric bill than they will earn.
 
Shalem Loritsch #:
Yes.  You will need to disable the automatic sleep timeout as well by setting it to "Always on".  And unless you have very cheap electricity, chances are high that these computers will add more to your electric bill than they will earn.

I have 12 cores available but why i only can start here with 6 core? 

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