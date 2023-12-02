where can i get the file OrderManagement.mqh ? when i run my code it says that the file is missing
help please
Swarthy P: help please
Obviously, you did not code it yourself, so ask the author for support.
Also, please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible code, mixing MQL4 and MQL5.
Please use the Freelance section for such requests — https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- 2023.12.02
- www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
As many people are talking about this famous ChatGPT, I took the plunge and tested it for myself,
and when I told him he was talking nonsense, he apologized, and then he gave me stuff that didn't even exist in the documentation,
I told him what the hell you're talking about, and he apologized again,
I told him to get lost 🤣
ZeroCafeine #:
As many people are talking about this famous ChatGPT, I took the plunge and tested it for myself,
and when I told him he was talking nonsense, he apologized, and then he gave me stuff that didn't even exist in the documentation,
I told him what the hell you're talking about, and he apologized again,
I told him to get lost 🤣
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