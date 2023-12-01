How to display percent change in crosshair in the strategy tester vizualization?
hi bro
1. I think we cannot change the decimal point of percentage
2. The history data for strategy tester have a quality and it's not equal to realty.
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Hi everyone,
MQL5 has a very useful function to me that shows the percent change when using the crosshair tool. I have a couple questions and wonder if anyone can give me some directions:
1. It is possible to change the digits displayed? Currently is set to 2 digits. Can that percent change be displayed in a user defined number of digits,say 3digits?
2. The second problem is that that that same information is not displayed in the Tester Visualization (See images below, the percent change in shown in the main chart but not in the Tester Visualization). I have look everyone, but have not found a way to define those settings. Is such a thing possible?