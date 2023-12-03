My EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester does not pull in data from June or July 2023 to Current date ( Dec 1st , 2023)
Build 4078 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 4040.
Please use your backups to restore to the earlier build.
im backtesting , one with IC markets MT5 and the other with ThinkMarkets MT5 and the tester is only pulling in data until june or july of 2023, testing this on totally two different brokers... its like a universal problem. As shown you can see the backtesting dates from june 2023 to nov 2023 and the journal tab shows that only M1 history from Jan 2022 to June 2023 is being displayed... Keep in mind, last week, I had the ability to use the most previous M1 data history from June 2023 till most recent as of november 2023... Something weird is going on...
MT5 Build is 4078 nov 27, 2023 and MT5 tester version is 4078
Thoughts?
Hi Fernando,
Thanks for the rapid response. I have confirmed its the EA that I am using that is causing meta trader to not pull in the most recent data, its very weird... so its not an issue with MT5 itself but the EA. I just loaded up another ea and it pulled in M1 data just fine. Thanks
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im backtesting , one with IC markets MT5 and the other with ThinkMarkets MT5 and the tester is only pulling in data until june or july of 2023, testing this on totally two different brokers... its like a universal problem. As shown you can see the backtesting dates from june 2023 to nov 2023 and the journal tab shows that only M1 history from Jan 2022 to June 2023 is being displayed... Keep in mind, last week, I had the ability to use the most previous M1 data history from June 2023 till most recent as of november 2023... Something weird is going on...
MT5 Build is 4078 nov 27, 2023 and MT5 tester version is 4078
Thoughts?