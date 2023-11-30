Storage service is not working

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Many hours have passed since I started getting "Common Error" response while using MQL5 Storage Service.

Usually, this is due to scheduled maintenance, but this time it has taken too long to recover.

Is the service working? I am relying on this for shared projects.

 

Yes, it works for me -

 

For now, I want to send the templates to the storage -

and it works as well.
 

It works for MT4 too -
open MT4, open MetaEditor, and I want to receive and to send some files to the storage, and it works.

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