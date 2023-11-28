Over value in indicator
momocoong :Who has ever this problem? Indicator buffer is over value at sometime. Getting strange values even though we didn't set that value. I don't know where it gets the value from.
Is it possible for anyone to experience such a problem without knowing what indicator you are using?
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
momocoong:Who has ever this problem? Indicator buffer is over value at sometime. Getting strange values even though we didn't set that value. I don't know where it gets the value from.
We don't know either, as we cannot see your code. There is a bug in your code, so you will have to fix it.
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Who has ever this problem? Indicator buffer is over value at sometime. Getting strange values even though we didn't set that value. I don't know where it gets the value from.