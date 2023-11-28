ZigZag indicator color change
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
John Gifford: I cannot change the color of the ZigZag indicator
Please understand that we can't see your computer nor read your mind.
If you want a useful answer, please provide a proper and detailed explanation, preferably with screenshots.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I cannot change the color of the ZigZag indicator