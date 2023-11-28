ZigZag indicator color change

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I cannot change the color of the ZigZag indicator

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
John Gifford: I cannot change the color of the ZigZag indicator

Please understand that we can't see your computer nor read your mind.

If you want a useful answer, please provide a proper and detailed explanation, preferably with screenshots.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please understand that we can't see your computer nor read your mind.

If you want a useful answer, please provide a proper and detailed explanation, preferably with screenshots.

Use Color ZigZag which you can find under Indicators/Example folder


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