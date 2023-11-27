Signal Name

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Hi, can I change my signal name without affecting any stats?
 

In the MT5 IDE, select Search and scroll to Replace.

enter previous 'signalNane' and the below enter 'New signalName' . press ok . 

its will change all in the code 

 

Antonius means how to change the MQL5.com Signal name in its description.

As far as I know you can't change the name of a public signal, go to the 'edit' option in the upper right side of your signal's page and check if its possible.



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