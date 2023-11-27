Signal Name
Hi, can I change my signal name without affecting any stats?
In the MT5 IDE, select Search and scroll to Replace.
enter previous 'signalNane' and the below enter 'New signalName' . press ok .
its will change all in the code
Antonius means how to change the MQL5.com Signal name in its description.
As far as I know you can't change the name of a public signal, go to the 'edit' option in the upper right side of your signal's page and check if its possible.
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