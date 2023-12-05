VPS STATUS "STOPED" How to get it working again!!
You can make synchronization/migration to start.
Sergey Golubev #:
You can make synchronization/migration to start.
You can make synchronization/migration to start.
Thanks Sergey, I´ve tried that but it does nothing. The Synchronization doesn´t turn on.
I{m wondering if it has anything to do with the Server: MQL5 London LD4 25 or if I should somehow restart in Metatrader
Benacevedo24 #:
Thanks Sergey, I´ve tried that but it does nothing. The Synchronization doesn´t turn on.
I{m wondering if it has anything to do with the Server: MQL5 London LD4 25 or if I should somehow restart in Metatrader
- Make sure that you fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is benacevedo24 because the link to your profile here on the forum is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/benacevedo24 ). Because MQL5 VPSD is per forum username.
- Make sure that you login to your trading accout with appropriate broker's/trading server: you will find this indicator on the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- And check your MT5 build to be at least build 4040 (because MQL5 VPS will not work with old Windows with 32-bit system and may not work for old MT5 builds).
After checking everything - restart MT5 ... if not help - check it on Monday (tomorrow).
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
- www.mql5.com
Logging in to MQL5.com website
sorry Sergey, I am still not able to get this going. I opened a new demo trading account to try to migrate the VPS to it. But I´m still getting this:
It says migration required, but then in MT5 I can get it to migrate. I am still getting this:
Is there a way I can just re-start
Benacevedo24 #: sorry Sergey, I am still not able to get this going. I opened a new demo trading account to try to migrate the VPS to it. But I´m still getting this: It says migration required, but then in MT5 I can get it to migrate. I am still getting this: Is there a way I can just re-startPlease show the Journal log output of the your synchronization/migration attempt in MetaTrader.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And this is showin in my MQL5 account when I go to VPS